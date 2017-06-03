Petal Police Chief: Officer involved in shooting on paid administrative leave

Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
A group that sponsors billboards to increase awareness of human trafficking in South Mississippi is also training volunteers to speak to people one-on-one about the subject.More >>
The second day of the Hattiesburg regional is in rain delay with no established start time decided at this time.More >>
We are learning more details new details about an officer who was involved in a shooting on Friday.More >>
Two separate two-vehicle accidents occurred within minutes of each other near the same location in Jones County on Saturday morning.More >>
The State's only multi-week, multi-genre arts festival is entering its first weekend in Hattiesburg.More >>
