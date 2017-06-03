Petal Police Chief: Officer involved in shooting on paid administrative leave

The Petal police officer involved in a shooting has not been identified, but is on paid leave. Source: WDAM

We are learning more details new details about an officer who was involved in a shooting on Friday.

Petal Police Chief Leonard Fuller said Saturday the officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. The officer is not being identified at this time.

WDAM 7 reached out to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Saturday for the status of the autopsy in Jackson or any new information.

We have not heard back.

The scene:

According to MBI, the petal officer responded to a two-car wreck at Leeville Road and Highway 42 around 10 a.m. Friday.

Officials said an altercation between a man involved in the wreck and the officer occurred. MBI said the altercation escalated and shots were fired by the officer.

The number of times the officer fired has not been released.

The man shot was transported by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital where he died from his injuries. Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict identified the man who died as Marc Brandon Davis, 34, of Laplace, Louisiana.

Davis' body is in Jackson for an autopsy.

Petal Mayor Hal Marx told WDAM 7 News Friday that he was leaving the work to the MBI, but said he was "grateful our officer is alive and supportive of the police department."

