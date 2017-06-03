First weekend of FestivalSouth features musicals, movies and Pine Belt awards

The Hub City Players perform "James and the Giant Peach" at the Mannoni Performing Arts Center Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

The State's only multi-week, multi-genre arts festival is entering its first weekend in Hattiesburg.

The eighth annual Festival-South Saturday featured The Hub City Players' presentation of the musical, "James and the Giant Peach" at Southern Miss' Performing Arts Center.

It's one of 80 music, theater and arts events scheduled at different venues through June 17.

It also includes a film expo that begins Sunday.

Saturday night at the Saenger Theater, FestivalSouth co-sponsored the annual "Best of the Pine Belt Awards."

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.