Jones County home burned from dryer fire

A Jones County home began burning early Saturday morning after a clothes dryers caught on fire.

Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Department responded at 5:15 a.m. to what was initially reported as a dryer fire, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. While en route to the fire, the house caught fire and the Calhoun, Hebron and Soso fire departments were also called to the scene to provide manpower and water support.

Firefighters acted quickly to contain the blaze, but the home sustained major fire damage to several rooms of the house.

The homeowner said that the dryer began to make a strange noise and produce smoke as he prepared to leave for work. He immediately cut power to the utility room, woke his family and called 911, according to the press release.

The home is still standing and it is unclear if the home and its contents are considered a total loss.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.