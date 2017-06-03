Jones County home burned from dryer fire

The second day of the Hattiesburg regional is in rain delay with no established start time decided at this time.More >>
The second day of the Hattiesburg regional is in rain delay with no established start time decided at this time.More >>
A Jones County home began burning early Saturday morning after a clothes dryers caught on fire. Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Department responded at 5:15 a.m. to what was initially reported as a dryer fire, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. While en route to the fire, the house caught fire and the Calhoun, Hebron and Soso fire departments were also called to the scene to provide manpower and water support. Firefighters acted quickly t...More >>
A Jones County home began burning early Saturday morning after a clothes dryers caught on fire. Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Department responded at 5:15 a.m. to what was initially reported as a dryer fire, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. While en route to the fire, the house caught fire and the Calhoun, Hebron and Soso fire departments were also called to the scene to provide manpower and water support. Firefighters acted quickly t...More >>
It took a bases-loaded groundout for Southern Miss to finally put out the Flames of Illinois-Chicago. The Golden Eagles rallied from a five-run deficit to beat UIC 8-7 in the opening round of the NCAA regionals.More >>
It took a bases-loaded groundout for Southern Miss to finally put out the Flames of Illinois-Chicago. The Golden Eagles rallied from a five-run deficit to beat UIC 8-7 in the opening round of the NCAA regionals.More >>