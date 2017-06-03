Hattiesburg Regional rain delay continued

Dylan Hardy homered on the first pitch of the game and right-hander Randy Bell went the distance as the University of South Alabama defeated Mississippi State University 6-3 Friday night in the opening round of the Hattiesburg Regional. Hardy finished with three hits, as did teammate Travis Swaggerty, who drove in four runs with a run-scoring double in the first inning and three-run home run in the fifth inning. Bell (7-3) scattered six hits over nine innings, allowing three runs. H...More >>
Matthew Guidry came off the bench to drive in three runs as the University of Southern Mississippi rallied for an 8-7 victory over University of Illinois-Chicago Friday afternoon in the Hattiesburg Regional at Taylor Park.More >>
It took a bases-loaded groundout for Southern Miss to finally put out the Flames of Illinois-Chicago. The Golden Eagles rallied from a five-run deficit to beat UIC 8-7 in the opening round of the NCAA regionals.More >>
The second day of the Hattiesburg regional is in rain delay with no established start time decided at this time.More >>
We are learning more details new details about an officer who was involved in a shooting on Friday.More >>
Two separate two-vehicle accidents occurred within minutes of each other near the same location in Jones County on Saturday morning.More >>
The State's only multi-week, multi-genre arts festival is entering its first weekend in Hattiesburg.More >>
A Jones County home began burning early Saturday morning after a clothes dryers caught on fire. Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Department responded at 5:15 a.m. to what was initially reported as a dryer fire, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. While en route to the fire, the house caught fire and the Calhoun, Hebron and Soso fire departments were also called to the scene to provide manpower and water support. Firefighters acted quickly t...More >>
