Hattiesburg Regional rain delay continued

Matthew Guidry came off the bench to drive in three runs as the University of Southern Mississippi rallied for an 8-7 victory over University of Illinois-Chicago Friday afternoon in the Hattiesburg Regional at Taylor Park.

Dylan Hardy homered on the first pitch of the game and right-hander Randy Bell went the distance as the University of South Alabama defeated Mississippi State University 6-3 Friday night in the opening round of the Hattiesburg Regional. Hardy finished with three hits, as did teammate Travis Swaggerty, who drove in four runs with a run-scoring double in the first inning and three-run home run in the fifth inning. Bell (7-3) scattered six hits over nine innings, allowing three runs. H...

With a near-all-day rain still coming down steadily at Taylor Park, Hattiesburg Regional officials are discussing the possibilities of whether one Saturday game remains feasible or the two-game schedule will be washed away.

Two games were scheduled for Saturday, the second day of the four-team regional, before the rain began in the morning.

Second-seeded Mississippi State University (36-25) and fourth-seeded University of Illinois-Chicago (39-16) were scheduled to play at 1 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game, with top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi (49-14) and third-seeded University of South Alabama (40-19) set to play at 6 p.m. Saturday in a winner’s bracket contest.

Officials said they will wait until 5 p.m. to make a final decision on the viability of a Saturday night contest, or if not, the potential schedule going forward.

Two games were played Friday, with Southern Miss rallying for an 8-7 victory of UIC in the regional opener, while South Alabama took down Mississippi State 6-3 in the nightcap.

