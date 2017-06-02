South Alabama powers past Mississippi State, 6-3

Dylan Hardy homered on the first pitch of the game and right-hander Randy Bell went the distance as the University of South Alabama defeated Mississippi State University 6-3 Friday night in the opening round of the Hattiesburg Regional.

Hardy finished with three hits, as did teammate Travis Swaggerty, who drove in four runs with a run-scoring double in the first inning and three-run home run in the fifth inning.

Bell (7-3) scattered six hits over nine innings, allowing three runs. He walked two, struck out three.

The third-seeded Jaguars (40-19) will play top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi (49-14) at 6 p.m. Saturday in a winner’s bracket game.

The second-seeded Bulldogs (36-25) will take on fourth-seeded University of Illinois-Chicago (39-16) in a 1 p.m. elimination game Saturday.

Cody Brown had two of the Bulldogs’ six hits, including a run-scoring triple in a two-run sixth inning.

Cole Gordon (2-3) took the pitching loss, allowing three runs on three hits in two innings. He walked five and struck out two.

