PHOTOS: Mississippi State takes the field in second game of Hattiesburg Regional

The Mississippi State and South Alabama will face off at 6:00 p.m. at Pete Taylor Park in the second game of the Hattiesburg Regional.

Mississippi State is the second seed and South Alabama is the third seed.

The loser of the game is scheduled to face Illinois-Chicago in an elimination game on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. The winner will face Southern Miss afterward.

You can watch the game on ESPN3, and tune in to WDAM 7 Nightbeat for highlights from the game.

