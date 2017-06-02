USM rallies for 8-7 win in NCAA Regional opener

Matthew Guidry came off the bench to drive in three runs as the University of Southern Mississippi rallied for an 8-7 victory over University of Illinois-Chicago Friday afternoon in the Hattiesburg Regional at Taylor Park.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles fell behind 6-1 in the fifth inning before rallying, taking advantage of three errors by the top fielding team in Division I collegiate baseball.

Southern Miss (49-14) will meet the winner of Friday’s second game between second-seeded Mississippi State University and third-seeded University of South Alabama at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Flames (39-16) will play a 1 p.m. elimination game Saturday against the Mississippi State-South Alabama loser.

Hayden Roberts (5-2) came out of the bullpen and pick up the win with pitch 1 2/3 innings relief, while Nick Sandlin worked of eighth- and ninth-inning jams to pick up his eighth save.

Charlie Cerny (0-2) took the loss, allowing four runs in 2/3 of an inning, though only one was earned.

