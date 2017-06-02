Downtown Hattiesburg to celebrate 'Best of The Pine Belt'

Tickets will be available at the door. (Photo source: Facebook)

Downtown Hattiesburg will soon be filled with party goers as the community comes together to celebrate the Best of The Pine Belt” awards show.

After more than 63,000 nominations, finalists of the various categories will be awarded at the June 3 event.

The fun will begin at 6 p.m. with a street party that includes a beer tent, live music, and a live streaming of the red carpet show.

Doors to the Saenger Theater will open at 7 p.m., and the awards show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at the door for $20, or online at bestofthepinebelt.com.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.