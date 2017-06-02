William Carey returns home after NAIA run

William Carey baseball returns home after a stellar showing at the NAIA World Series. Source: WDAM

The William Carey University baseball team returned to Hattiesburg on Friday night after its historic season ended in the semifinals of the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho.

William Carey, which entered the tournament as the ninth seed, opened the NAIA world series with an 11-8 win over eighth-seeded Hope International on Friday.

The Crusaders then faced first-seeded Oklahoma City and fell 8-3 on Saturday.

On Monday, WCU stayed alive with a 6-5 comeback win over seventh-seeded University of Science & Arts.

Carey continued their success on Tuesday by routing sixth-seeded Missouri Baptist 12-3.

William Carey's historic season came to an end on Wednesday against Lewis-Clark State. After getting out to an early 6-0 lead, Lewis-Clark scored 11-straight runs to get a 12-7 win over the Crusaders.

The Crusaders finished the year with a record 45-20.

