Laurel woman sentenced to 20 Years for exploiting vulnerable person

A Laurel woman has been convicted of stealing money from a person she was caring for, according to the Mississippi attorney general.

Attorney General Jim Hood said Lisa Byrd Mozingo, 54, pleaded guilty last week to three counts of exploitation of a vulnerable person in Jones County.

Mozingo exploited the victim while acting as their caregiver and stole $100,000.

Mozingo transferred money belonging to the victim to her own account and, by power of attorney, bought cars and made substantial withdrawals and transfers from the victim’s accounts, according to a news release issued by Hood.

She converted more than $100,000 in money, silver coins and other purchases during the nearly two years of her employment as the victim’s caregiver.

Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson sentenced Mozingo to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 10 to serve, 10 suspended, and five post-release supervision.

She was also ordered to pay restitution of $100,000 and complete mandatory community service upon release.

“I thank Judge Williamson for sentencing this woman to jail and ordering nearly full restitution,” Hood said. “Not only is what she did against the law, but it is morally wrong to take advantage of someone for whom you have been entrusted to care.”

This case was investigated by Investigator Jamie Patrick and prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Marvin Sanders.

