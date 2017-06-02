2 USM pitchers named Academic All-America

A pair of University of Southern Mississippi pitchers were named to the 2017 CoSIDA Academic All-Amerca Division I Baseball Team.

Junior left-handed starting pitcher Kirk McCarty, who owns a 4.0 grade-point average in accounting, was named to the 12-man second-team.

Sophomore right-handed relief pitcher Nick Sandlin, who owns a 4.0 GPA in construction engineering technology, was named to the nine-man third team.

The two became the first Golden Eagles named national academic All-Americans since Marc Bourgeois was a first-team selection in 2011.

With the addition of McCarty and Sandlin, 10 Golden Eagles have been honored as national academic All-Americans, including catcher Derek Reams, who is Southern Miss’ only two-time selection (1994-95/first team).

Other honorees include: starting pitcher Mark Carson (1991/first team); first baseman Jeremy Schied (first team); outfielder Clint King (2003/third team); relief pitcher Austin Tubb (2004/second team); infielder Trey Sutton (2007/first team); pitcher Patrick Ezell (first team/2007); and second baseman James Ewing (second team/ 2009).

McCarty, a first-team All-Conference USA selection for a second consecutive year, leads the Golden Eagles with 96 strikeouts and his 10 wins are tied for team lead. His 2.96 ERA is lowest among Southern Miss starters.

Sandlin, a first-team All-C-USA selection as well as an All-C-USA Tournament pick, also owns 10 wins to go with seven saves and a 2.16 ERA.

