Southern Miss opens NCAA Regional

First pitch has been thrown, and the NCAA USM Regional is now underway. Source: WDAM

Southern Miss, donning white pinstripes, took the field at Pete Taylor Park to open the NCAA regional.

USM is facing Illinois- Chicago and the first pitch was thrown at 1:05 p.m.

General admission crowds have packed the slab down right field line, and the Roost is ready to rock.

The game will be aired on ESPN3, and WDAM 7 News will have the latest updates on News 7 at 6 p.m.

Mississippi State will follow the Eagles at 6 p.m. and will face South Alabama.

For more information from the tournament, download our Gametime app.

About the Gametime app:

The WDAM 7 Gametime app is bringing you the latest on Pine Belt sports.

We will bring you up to the minute scores for games, video highlights, in-depth interviews with coaches, and updated schedules for your convenience.

Interact with us by sending us your pictures from local games or by joining us in conversation on social media.

Download now, it is Gametime in South Mississippi!

Apple users can download The WDAM 7 Gametime app here.

Android users can download The WDAM 7 Gametime app here.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.