Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary launching new programs, preparing for fundraiser

Hattiesburg, MS, (5/31/17) — The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg is set to launch its "Done in a Day" project, a new program to provide manpower to assist other community organizations in need. Community organizations may request Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg's assistance in writing. If approved, members will assist as needed.

"Other Junior Auxiliary organizations have had great success with programs like this," said Laurie McCarty, committee chairperson. "Essentially, 'Done in a Day' allows our members to learn about community needs and lend a helping hand in a variety of areas, whether it's an on-going program, one-time event, or even an emergency like tornado clean-up. We have the manpower and willingness to serve."

The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg mission is to serve families and children of the Pine Belt area through its more than 20 different outreach programs. In order to provide this service, JA completely relies on the community's support of its annual fundraiser, formerly known as Charity Ball. This year, we are excited to announce two great ways for the community to participate. First, the Junior Auxiliary Charity Auction, a completely mobile auction, will take place November 12-16. A great start to holiday shopping as well as giving back to the community, this auction will provide bidders the opportunity to bid from anywhere at any time during the event. Winners will be able to pick up auction items from Camellia House on November 17, or contact Junior Auxiliary members for delivery.

The second is by supporting JA Gala, a fabulous night on the town, set for December 2, 2017, at the Bottling Company in downtown Hattiesburg. Tickets to all of the events are available a hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org.

For more information about Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg, visit hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org.