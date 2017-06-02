Human trafficking awareness billboard posted in Columbia

The group has plans for two similar signs. (Photo source: WDAM)

A Gulf Coast-based organization that works to stop human trafficking in Mississippi has put up a new billboard in Columbia.

Advocates for Freedom sponsored the sign on Highway 98, near the National Guard armory site. According to their website, the faith-based organization provides education, resources, and training to raise awareness about human trafficking.

AFF works with law enforcement and others in the community to end the exploitation of women, men and children.

The organization is also sponsoring two other similar billboards in Hattiesburg and Gulfport.

For more information about AFF or for resources, visit http://www.advocatesforfreedom.org/.

