WATCH LIVE: Decisions 2017 results

Live video from WDAM News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WDAM News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The Hattiesburg mayoral election has been called.More >>
The Hattiesburg mayoral election has been called.More >>
The City of Collins has a new mayor. Hope Magee Jones received 57 percent of the vote.More >>
The City of Collins has a new mayor. Hope Magee Jones received 57 percent of the vote.More >>
The projected winner of the City of Columbia mayoral race is a familiar face.More >>
The projected winner of the City of Columbia mayoral race is a familiar face.More >>