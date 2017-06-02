Free summer reading program to begin June 3

With the help of a magician, Harrisburg's Public Library is kicking off its summer reading program on June 3 at 1 p.m.

Throughout June and July, special events are scheduled to promote literacy. Reading stations will be set up on June 6, June 20, and July 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children will be split into small groups to offer a better engagement between kids and their reader.

In addition to reading events, the library also offers special family movie matinee screenings every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Lego Batman Movie is playing on June 13, Trolls on June 27, and Finding Dory on July 18.

All screenings are free and popcorn is provided.

