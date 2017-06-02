Meridian man reported missing

A Meridian man has been reported missing, and family is asking anyone in the surrounding areas to help find him.

According to WTOK, Robert McDonald, Jr., 27, was reported missing to Meridian police on Thursday.

Police told WTOK that McDonald is a black male, about 5' 5" tall, 175 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a beard.

McDonald was last seen at the Meridian bus station Apr. 26, 2017, according to police.

If you have seen this man or have any questions please contact Robert McDonald, Sr., at 601-917-9867 or Meridian police.

