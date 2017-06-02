Death investigation underway in Laurel

A death investigation is underway in Laurel. Source: RNN

The Laurel Police Department has launched a death investigation after a body was found in a sub division.

On Thursday officers responded to Windemere Sub Division and enlisted the help of MBI investigators and the Jones County District Attorney's Office.

No further information has been released at this time.

LPD encourages anyone with information to come forward and call 601-399-4440.

