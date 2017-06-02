1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Petal

There is an officer involved shooting in Petal on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway. Source: WDAM

There is a heavy police presence on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway. Source: WDAM

Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.

According to officials, an officer responded to a traffic accident at Leeville Road and Highway 42 just before 10 a.m.

An apparent altercation occurred with the officer and shots were fired.

The suspect was transported by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the scene with the assistance of Lamar and Forrest County Sheriff's Departments.

Authorities on scene are telling motorists that Evelyn Gandy is blocked from Hwy 11 to Old Richton Road for the next two hours. There will also be roads blocked at North Main to Leeville Rd.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it's available.

