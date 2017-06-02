City of Laurel kicks off summer movie nights with a bang

The City of Laurel's Downtown Movie Night was kicked-off with a fireworks show put on by Coca-Cola. Source: flickr creative commons

The City of Laurel kicked off their Downtown Movie Night series with a bang Thursday.

Agape Church, in partnership with Coca-Cola of Laurel and B&C Welding and Fabrication, put on a Coca-Cola Fireworks Show in Historic Downtown Laurel.

The fireworks show was followed by the showing of Disney's MOANA.

A new location,The Backlot, was introduced at the Downtown Movie Night event. The Backlot is located on Magnolia Street.

This event was free to the public, and was one of five free movies being shown to families this summer in the city.

Various snacks, food, drinks, Downtown Movie Night T-Shirts, and raffle tickets for a custom-made firepit were available for purchase at the event as well.

If you missed the kick-off of the event, there will be several more opportunities to grab your friends and family on June 8 for the movie Finding Dory.

For more information and movie schedule check out the Downtown Movie Night Facebook page here.

