Forecast: Wet weekend expected.

Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect cloudy skies and humid weather today with scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Mostly cloudy and humid conditions will continue overnight with a slight chance for a shower possible with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for the entire weekend with highs in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

There is some hope that some drier air will arrive by Wednesday of next week!

Stay tuned!