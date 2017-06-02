Southern Miss Staff Members Win 12 Awards at Annual CPRAM Conference

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The Office of University Communications, along with staff members from various offices at The University of Southern Mississippi, recently captured 12 awards – including a Grand Award in electronic media – at the annual College Public Relations Association of Mississippi (CPRAM) conference held May 21-23 in Ocean Springs, Miss.

University Communications staff members won awards in the senior division of the annual CPRAM awards competition, which includes entries from the state’s four-year public and private universities and colleges.

During the 2017 Awards Luncheon, University Communications was presented with one of the competition’s highest honors, the Grand Award in electronic media, for its “My Southern Miss Story Video Series,” a series of 11 videos featuring University students.

“The CPRAM awards highlight the excellent work being done by communications, marketing and public relations professionals at institutions of higher learning across the state. Earning a Grand Award and 11 other awards at this competition provides further evidence that we are producing high-caliber work which is helping to advance and promote The University of Southern Mississippi.” said Jenny Tate, assistant director of University Communications and Gulf Park campus communication officer.

Tate served as CPRAM president for the 2016-17 academic year and coordinated the 2017 conference. She will serve as Past President on the CPRAM Board of Directors for the 2017-18 academic year.

Award winners include the following:

1st place – Single Piece of Artwork (sports) – “USM vs. Kentucky Bourbon Trail Mailer”: Kat VanSkiver, Brittney Westbrook, Heather Graves, Lynn McCarver, Nicole Ruhnke

1st place – Multimedia Presentation – “My Southern Miss Story Video Series”: Brittney Westbrook, Jerry Santos, Heather Graves, Kristi Scott

2nd place – Public Relations Innovation – “Choose Southern Miss Coffee Sleeves”: Brittney Westbrook, Jenny Tate

2nd place – Single Piece of Artwork (non-sports) – “Theatre Poster – ‘The Seagull’”: Kat VanSkiver, Heather Graves, Brittney Westbrook, Lynn McCarver

2nd place – Brochure – “Theatre 2016-17 Season Brochure”: Hillary Lovinggood, Brittney Westbrook, Heather Graves, Lynn McCarver

2nd place – Annual Report – “Business, Inspired: College of Business Annual Report 2015-16”: Hillary Lovinggood, Brittney Westbrook, Heather Graves, Lynn McCarver, Dr. Faye Gilbert

3rd place – News Story – “Student’s Research Shows C-USA Baseball Tournament’s Positive Economic Impact”: David Tisdale

3rd place – Annual Report – “2015 USM Foundation Impact Report”: Kat VanSkiver, Heather Graves, Brittney Westbrook, Lynn McCarver, Amy Martin, Megan Burkes

3rd place – Brochure – “Career Services & Student Employment Brochure”: Megan McCormick, Heather Graves, Brittney Westbrook, Lynn McCarver, Tonya Williams

3rd place – Single Piece of Artwork (sports) – “All-Star Party Invitation”: Hillary Lovinggood, Brittney Westbrook, Heather Graves, Lynn McCarver, Jenny Tate

3rd place – Public Relations Campaign – “Engineering Awareness Campaign”: Kat VanSkiver, Heather Graves, Brittney Westbrook, Jenny Tate, Kristi Scott

CPRAM is a consortium of public relations professionals employed at Mississippi’s public and private colleges and universities.

