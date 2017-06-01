10-year-old boy dies in murder-suicide

Home on Smith Jones Road where two were killed and one injured in a Wednesday morning shooting. Source: WDAM

A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland said a domestic dispute between Lee Sandifer and his 47-year-old girlfriend, Christine Lewis, led to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Smith Jones Road. Sandifer shot both Lewis and the couple's 10-year-old son, Zachary Sandifer, in the head before shooting himself, according to Strickland.

Harvey Lewis, Christine’s father and Zachary’s grandfather, lived with his daughter, and said Lee shot the 10-year-old while he was asleep on the couch before moving into a bedroom to shoot Christine. Harvey said Lee fired two shots, the first one missing his daughter and the second grazing her head. Harvey said Lee used a pistol the family did not recognize. Harvey said his daughter and Lee were together for about 10 years.

Zachary died at University of Mississippi Medical Center Thursday. The sheriff’s department said his organs will donated and his body sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy.

The Jefferson Davis County Coroner's Office sent Lee's body to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy on Wednesday.

Strickland called it a "sad situation," and said the investigation is ongoing.

