Petal starts summer feeding program

A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi will be hosting the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament, and with that show in town, security measures will be increased.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi will be hosting the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament, and with that show in town, security measures will be increased.More >>
The Petal School District is serving free meals to children in need throughout the summer.More >>
The Petal School District is serving free meals to children in need throughout the summer.More >>
Locally grown and sourced farm fresh food will be distributed to residents of Jones County in an effort to combat the state's poor health ratings.More >>
Locally grown and sourced farm fresh food will be distributed to residents of Jones County in an effort to combat the state's poor health ratings.More >>
About 25 National Guardsmen from Camp Shelby helped a fellow veteran with his house Thursday.More >>
About 25 National Guardsmen from Camp Shelby helped a fellow veteran with his house Thursday.More >>