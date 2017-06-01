'Hidden Heroes' help fellow veteran with overgrown yard

The group came to this particular veterans house to help clean up around his yard which was heavily overgrown. Source: WDAM

About 25 National Guardsmen from Camp Shelby helped a fellow veteran with his house Thursday.

These Hidden Heroes are encouraged to connect with the community of their peers.

The group came to this particular veterans house to help clean up around his yard, which was heavily overgrown.

"As part of our colonel's goal is getting out and doing community service. Part of being a National Guardsman, we are citizen soldiers so this is also out in the community not just overseas in war," said David Brooks, of the 3rd NCOA 154th RTI. "We also serve our community."

These military caregivers are all instructors in the Non Commissioned Officers Academy of the 154th Regional Training Institute at Camp Shelby.

For more information about their work visit hiddenheroes.org

