Hattiesburg woman indicted in stabbing case

A Forrest County woman has been indicted for her alleged role in a stabbing that injured another woman.

Rhonda Smith, 53, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a grand jury indictment and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

According to the indictment, “on or about Jan. 12, 2017, (Smith) did unlawfully, feloniously, willfully, and purposely cause bodily injury to (victim), with a deadly weapon, to-wit: a knife, by stabbing (victim) multiple times.”

Smith is currently being housed in the Forrest County Jail.

