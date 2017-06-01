Festival South begins in Hub City

Festival South has opened their eighth season in Hattiesburg.

Festival South brings art, music and theater to the Pine Belt.

"It's just a great time for family and people of all ages to come out and enjoy, "said Mike Lopinto, Artistic Director of Festival South. "There are arts events with music, theater and dance, visual art plus food events and a 5K run, they're all sorts of fun things to do for children and senior adults at all times of the day. "

The festival runs from June 1 to the 17th. The opening act will be Tom WoPat at The Bottling Company.

There will be events all throughout each day of the festival.

"If it is raining outside, we are saying it's dry inside our auditoriums and theaters so come visit us and have a great time," said Lopinto.

For a full schedule of events and ticket information, click here.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.