Festival South begins in Hub City

Hattiesburg police are investigating a pair of weekend armed robberies in the Hub City. The first armed robbery happened around 4:50 a.m. Sunday at the Sleep Inn at 6603 U.S. 49.
A Forrest County woman has been indicted for her alleged role in a stabbing that injured another woman.
Festival South has opened their eighth season in Hattiesburg.
The third and final phase of the Longleaf Trace Rails to Trails was dedicated Thursday. It's a two-mile portion that runs from Highway 49 to North Main Street. It's named in honor of Hattiesburg mayor
The Hattiesburg Zoo says the cause of death of Sumatran tiger, Cinta, was a direct result of systemic mastocytosis, whose common name is mast cell leukemia.
