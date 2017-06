The Hattiesburg Library is offering free movie nights to families this summer.

Tickets are on sale at the Hattiesburg Public Library. Every Thursday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. the library will play current moves for free.

The next movie being shown is the award-winning movie Fences on June 8, followed by La La Land on June 15.

The library also offers family matinee movies every Tuesday at 10 a.m. during the summer.

"We have Coke and the popcorn and everything," said Library Director, Sean Farrell. "We really think its a fun way for people to spend time with their family and friends."

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.