Final phase of Longleaf Trace dedicated

The third and final phase of the Longleaf Trace Rails to Trails was dedicated Thursday.



It's a two-mile portion that runs from Highway 49 to North Main Street.



It's named in honor of Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree, who helped get the $1.2 million needed to complete the project.



The city has also constructed several other bike lanes that connect Phase III with other parts of downtown.



The Longleaf Trace is 42-miles long and runs from Hattiesburg to Prentiss.



It was constructed on the rights of way of an abandoned portion of the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad line.



Efforts to convert the line into a Rails to Trails project began in 1993.

