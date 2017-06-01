Final phase of Longleaf Trace dedicated

Festival South has opened their eighth season in Hattiesburg.More >>
The third and final phase of the Longleaf Trace Rails to Trails was dedicated Thursday. It's a two-mile portion that runs from Highway 49 to North Main Street. It's named in honor of Hattiesburg mayor
The Hattiesburg Zoo says the cause of death of Sumatran tiger, Cinta, was a direct result of systemic mastocytosis, whose common name is mast cell leukemia.
Locally grown and sourced farm fresh food will be distributed to residents of Jones County in an effort to combat the state's poor health ratings.
There is a new polling place for some voters in The City of Laurel.
