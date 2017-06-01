Free produce distributed in Jones County to combat poor health ratings

Free produce will be given away to residents in food deserts through the Farms to Fork Program. Source: WDAM

Locally grown and sourced farm fresh food will be distributed to residents of Jones County in an effort to combat the state's poor health ratings.

Currently, Mississippi is ranked 50th in the nation for overall health.

Each summer, UnitedHealthCare Community plan provides free bags of produce in food deserts throughout the state.

A food desert of the country vapid of fresh fruit, vegetables, and other healthful whole foods, usually found in impoverished areas, according to the USDA.

The Farm to Fork Program addresses this issue and provides a good start for healthier eating among people who are at risk of obesity, heart disease and certain cancers. This brings preventive health to the forefront and gives plan participants the option of eating healthy by offering the produce at no cost, according to a news release issued by the program.

Jones County residents can receive their bag of food June 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Laurel Family Health Center located at 117 S 11th Avenue.

The program will also be in Hattiesburg Thursday, June 8, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Train Depot located at 308 Newman St. Hattiesburg, 39401.

