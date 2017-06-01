City of Laurel announces polling place change

There is a new polling place for some voters in The City of Laurel.

According to Cindy Pitts, the Laurel City Clerk, Ward 1 voters will vote at Church of Christian unity at 1000 S. 19th Avenue.

The rest of the Ward voting precinct locations are as followed:

Ward 2. Parkview Baptist Church Family Life Center 930 North 10th Avenue

Ward 3. Old AmSouth Bank Building (Ed Smith Building) 2908 Audubon Dr.

Ward 4. Christ Church at 1301 N. 2nd Avenue

Ward 5. L. T. Ellis Center at 610 Munson Street

Ward 6. Fire Station # 1(One) located at 314 Ellisville Blvd.

Ward 7. Oak Park Field House aka Sam Malone Field House on Taylor Street, right off Queensburg Ave.

City Hall will be open Saturday June 3 8:00 a.m. to noon for absentee voting.

The general election is June 6.

