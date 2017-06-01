City of Laurel announces polling place change

The Hattiesburg Zoo says the cause of death of Sumatran tiger, Cinta, was a direct result of systemic mastocytosis, whose common name is mast cell leukemia.More >>
Locally grown and sourced farm fresh food will be distributed to residents of Jones County in an effort to combat the state's poor health ratings.
There is a new polling place for some voters in The City of Laurel.
Approximately 280 young women from across the state will make The University of Southern Mississippi's Hattiesburg campus their temporary home June 4-9, as they learn the formula for representative democracy here as delegates to the 69th session of the American Legion Auxiliary Magnolia Girls State.
