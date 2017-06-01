City of Laurel announces polling place change - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

City of Laurel announces polling place change

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

There is a new polling place for some voters in The City of Laurel. 

According to Cindy Pitts, the Laurel City Clerk, Ward 1 voters will vote at Church of Christian unity at 1000 S. 19th Avenue. 

The rest of the Ward voting precinct locations are as followed: 

  •     Ward 2.  Parkview Baptist Church Family Life Center 930 North 10th Avenue
  •     Ward 3.  Old AmSouth Bank Building (Ed Smith Building) 2908 Audubon Dr.
  •     Ward 4.  Christ Church at 1301 N. 2nd Avenue
  •     Ward 5.  L. T. Ellis Center at 610 Munson Street
  •     Ward 6.  Fire Station # 1(One) located at 314 Ellisville Blvd.
  •     Ward 7.  Oak Park Field House aka Sam Malone Field House on Taylor Street, right off Queensburg Ave. 

City Hall will be open Saturday June 3 8:00 a.m. to noon for absentee voting. 

The general election is June 6. 

