Forecast: More rain is in the forecast.

Good Thursday morning, everyone!

Our wet weather pattern will continue to dominate the forecast through Tuesday.

Each day will feature a chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

There is hopefully some good news by Wednesday as a possible pattern change may bring some drier weather to the Pine Belt!

Stay tuned!

Just in case you forgot. Today marks the start of the 2017 hurricane season.