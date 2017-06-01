Forecast: More rain is in the forecast. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: More rain is in the forecast.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Connect
WDAM First Alert Weather Team WDAM First Alert Weather Team

Good Thursday morning, everyone!

Our wet weather pattern will continue to dominate the forecast through Tuesday.

Each day will feature a chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

There is hopefully some good news by Wednesday as a possible pattern change may bring some drier weather to the Pine Belt!

Stay tuned!

Just in case you forgot. Today marks the start of the 2017 hurricane season.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • William Carey eliminated from NAIA World Series

    William Carey eliminated from NAIA World Series

    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:57 AM EDT2017-06-01 10:57:16 GMT
    WDAMWDAM
    Despite an early lead, William Carey University fell to Lewis & Clark State College 12-7 in the semifinals of the 2017 NAIA World Series.  William Carey quickly took the lead in the bottom of the first inning off three-straight walks followed by a James Land grand slam, his 21st home run of the season. Cody Christian added a solo home run to make it a 5-0 lead for WCU after one inning.  WCU extended the lead to 6-0 in the second inning off of a sacrifice fly from ...More >>
    Despite an early lead, William Carey University fell to Lewis & Clark State College 12-7 in the semifinals of the 2017 NAIA World Series.  William Carey quickly took the lead in the bottom of the first inning off three-straight walks followed by a James Land grand slam, his 21st home run of the season. Cody Christian added a solo home run to make it a 5-0 lead for WCU after one inning.  WCU extended the lead to 6-0 in the second inning off of a sacrifice fly from ...More >>

  • American Legion Auxiliary’s Magnolia Girls State Returns to Southern Miss for 69th Session

    American Legion Auxiliary’s Magnolia Girls State Returns to Southern Miss for 69th Session

    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:37 AM EDT2017-06-01 10:37:35 GMT
    Photo credit: USMPhoto credit: USM

    Approximately 280 young women from across the state will make The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus their temporary home June 4-9, as they learn the formula for representative democracy here as delegates to the 69th session of the American Legion Auxiliary Magnolia Girls State. 

    More >>

    Approximately 280 young women from across the state will make The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus their temporary home June 4-9, as they learn the formula for representative democracy here as delegates to the 69th session of the American Legion Auxiliary Magnolia Girls State. 

    More >>

  • Fire breaks out at Zeon Chemicals in Hub City

    Fire breaks out at Zeon Chemicals in Hub City

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:15 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:15:43 GMT

    Hattiesburg fire officials are on scene of a fire at Zeon Chemical on West 7th street. The fire broke out just after 9:00 p.m. and was apparent waste water mixed with Toluene, according to emergency officials on scene.

    More >>

    Hattiesburg fire officials are on scene of a fire at Zeon Chemical on West 7th street. The fire broke out just after 9:00 p.m. and was apparent waste water mixed with Toluene, according to emergency officials on scene.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly