William Carey eliminated from NAIA World Series - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

William Carey eliminated from NAIA World Series

WDAM WDAM
LEWISTON, IDAHO (WDAM) -

Despite an early lead, William Carey University fell to Lewis & Clark State College 12-7 in the semifinals of the 2017 NAIA World Series. 

William Carey quickly took the lead in the bottom of the first inning off three-straight walks followed by a James Land grand slam, his 21st home run of the season. Cody Christian added a solo home run to make it a 5-0 lead for WCU after one inning. 

WCU extended the lead to 6-0 in the second inning off of a sacrifice fly from Tyler Graves, but Lewis and Clark began chipping away at that lead in the bottom half of the second by scoring two runs to make it 6-2.

Lewis and Clark trailed 6-5 going into the sixth inning, but a couple of errors and five hits gave LCSC an 11-6 lead over WCU.

Graves hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh to cut the lead to 12-7, and WCU loaded the bases in the eighth inning but were not able to get a run across.

The loss brought William Carey's season to an end at 45-20. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • William Carey eliminated from NAIA World Series

    William Carey eliminated from NAIA World Series

    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:57 AM EDT2017-06-01 10:57:16 GMT
    WDAMWDAM
    Despite an early lead, William Carey University fell to Lewis & Clark State College 12-7 in the semifinals of the 2017 NAIA World Series.  William Carey quickly took the lead in the bottom of the first inning off three-straight walks followed by a James Land grand slam, his 21st home run of the season. Cody Christian added a solo home run to make it a 5-0 lead for WCU after one inning.  WCU extended the lead to 6-0 in the second inning off of a sacrifice fly from ...More >>
    Despite an early lead, William Carey University fell to Lewis & Clark State College 12-7 in the semifinals of the 2017 NAIA World Series.  William Carey quickly took the lead in the bottom of the first inning off three-straight walks followed by a James Land grand slam, his 21st home run of the season. Cody Christian added a solo home run to make it a 5-0 lead for WCU after one inning.  WCU extended the lead to 6-0 in the second inning off of a sacrifice fly from ...More >>

  • American Legion Auxiliary’s Magnolia Girls State Returns to Southern Miss for 69th Session

    American Legion Auxiliary’s Magnolia Girls State Returns to Southern Miss for 69th Session

    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:37 AM EDT2017-06-01 10:37:35 GMT
    Photo credit: USMPhoto credit: USM

    Approximately 280 young women from across the state will make The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus their temporary home June 4-9, as they learn the formula for representative democracy here as delegates to the 69th session of the American Legion Auxiliary Magnolia Girls State. 

    More >>

    Approximately 280 young women from across the state will make The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus their temporary home June 4-9, as they learn the formula for representative democracy here as delegates to the 69th session of the American Legion Auxiliary Magnolia Girls State. 

    More >>

  • Fire breaks out at Zeon Chemicals in Hub City

    Fire breaks out at Zeon Chemicals in Hub City

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:15 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:15:43 GMT

    Hattiesburg fire officials are on scene of a fire at Zeon Chemical on West 7th street. The fire broke out just after 9:00 p.m. and was apparent waste water mixed with Toluene, according to emergency officials on scene.

    More >>

    Hattiesburg fire officials are on scene of a fire at Zeon Chemical on West 7th street. The fire broke out just after 9:00 p.m. and was apparent waste water mixed with Toluene, according to emergency officials on scene.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly