William Carey eliminated from NAIA World Series

Despite an early lead, William Carey University fell to Lewis & Clark State College 12-7 in the semifinals of the 2017 NAIA World Series.

William Carey quickly took the lead in the bottom of the first inning off three-straight walks followed by a James Land grand slam, his 21st home run of the season. Cody Christian added a solo home run to make it a 5-0 lead for WCU after one inning.

WCU extended the lead to 6-0 in the second inning off of a sacrifice fly from Tyler Graves, but Lewis and Clark began chipping away at that lead in the bottom half of the second by scoring two runs to make it 6-2.

Lewis and Clark trailed 6-5 going into the sixth inning, but a couple of errors and five hits gave LCSC an 11-6 lead over WCU.

Graves hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh to cut the lead to 12-7, and WCU loaded the bases in the eighth inning but were not able to get a run across.

The loss brought William Carey's season to an end at 45-20.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.