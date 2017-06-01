American Legion Auxiliary’s Magnolia Girls State Returns to Southern Miss for 69th Session

Approximately 280 young women from across the state will make The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus their temporary home June 4-9, as they learn the formula for representative democracy here as delegates to the 69th session of the American Legion Auxiliary Magnolia Girls State.More >>
Approximately 280 young women from across the state will make The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus their temporary home June 4-9, as they learn the formula for representative democracy here as delegates to the 69th session of the American Legion Auxiliary Magnolia Girls State.More >>
Hattiesburg fire officials are on scene of a fire at Zeon Chemical on West 7th street. The fire broke out just after 9:00 p.m. and was apparent waste water mixed with Toluene, according to emergency officials on scene.More >>
Hattiesburg fire officials are on scene of a fire at Zeon Chemical on West 7th street. The fire broke out just after 9:00 p.m. and was apparent waste water mixed with Toluene, according to emergency officials on scene.More >>
After playing and coaching at the University of Southern Mississippi, Pauline Love is making a move. Love has been hired as an assistant women's basketball coach at Arkansas.More >>
After playing and coaching at the University of Southern Mississippi, Pauline Love is making a move. Love has been hired as an assistant women's basketball coach at Arkansas.More >>
An investigation is underway in Marion County after a church was set on fire.More >>
An investigation is underway in Marion County after a church was set on fire.More >>