Fire breaks out at Zeon Chemicals in Hub City

Hattiesburg fire officials are on scene of a fire at Zeon Chemical on West 7th street. The fire broke out just after 9:00 p.m. and was apparent waste water mixed with Toluene, according to emergency officials on scene.More >>
After playing and coaching at the University of Southern Mississippi, Pauline Love is making a move. Love has been hired as an assistant women's basketball coach at Arkansas.More >>
An investigation is underway in Marion County after a church was set on fire.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
