Fire breaks out at Zeon Chemicals in Hub City

Hattiesburg fire officials are on scene of a fire at Zeon Chemical on West 7th street.

The fire broke out just after 9:00 p.m. and was apparent waste water mixed with Toluene, according to emergency officials on scene.

The fire was brought under control just before 10 p.m. and emergency management officials are remaining on scene to monitor the incident.

According to Hattiesburg fire officials, there is no cause for evacuations, and they are continuing to monitor the situation.

