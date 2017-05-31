Pauline Love headed to Arkansas

After playing and coaching at the University of Southern Mississippi, Pauline Love is making a move. Love has been hired as an assistant women's basketball coach at Arkansas.More >>
An investigation is underway in Marion County after a church was set on fire.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
