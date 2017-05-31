Pauline Love headed to Arkansas

After playing and coaching at the University of Southern Mississippi, Pauline Love is making a move. Love has been hired as an assistant women's basketball coach at Arkansas.

Love, a native of Luxora, Arkansas, was an assistant at USM for four seasons. She's one of the greatest players in Lady Eagle history, finishing among the best in multiple categories such as rebounding, scoring, 3-point field goals made and minutes played.

Love played a year of ball at Jones County Junior College before heading to USM. She played professional ball in the WNBA and overseas. Love's coaching career also includes a year at McNeese State.

