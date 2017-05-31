Marion Co. officials believe church fire intentionally set

An investigation is underway in Marion County after a church caught fire.

Officials believe someone intentionally set Mt. Zion Baptist Church on fire Sunday night.

Investigator Aaron Greer said when fire crews made it to the scene, they saw something suspicious.

“The sanctuary has some smoke, fire and water damage," Greer said. "The initial deputy that made the initial call noticed some suspicious stuff and called me."

The state Fire Marshall is now leading this investigation.

