Inmate sought after fleeing work detail in Hub City

Authorities need the public’s help in locating a state inmate that fled a work detail in the Hub City.

Anthony Boyd Lamar, 56, is being sought by the Mississippi Department of Corrections after he went missing today in Hattiesburg.

Lamar inmate #K3222 escaped while on a work detail at Tatum Park at 2:10 p.m. He was wearing the green and white striped prison uniform according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He is serving 16 years for residential burglary. He was sentenced on July 18, 2016, in Copiah County.

If you see him, please contact MDOC at 662-745-6611 or your local authority immediately.

