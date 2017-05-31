Hattiesburg Reads program now in five locations

Hattiesburg Reads is a program that places free books in restaurants for kids. Source: WDAM

The City of Hattiesburg added another restaurant to it's reading program for kids.

The Hattiesburg Reads program provides free books to kids at a handful of spots around town. Chili's on Hwy98/Hardy Street has just been added as another location, making it the fifth location and fourth business for the program.

"It's a great opportunity for our children to come in and to not only enjoy a good meal, but also a good book," Mayor Johnny Dupree said.

This is also part of the Little Free Library’s program and the Excel by 5 program.

