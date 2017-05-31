Carey moves in to semifinals of NAIA World Series

The William Carey University Crusaders used a six-run fifth inning to run away to a 12-3 victory over Missouri Baptist University and reach the semifinals of the 2017 Avista-National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics World Series.

The ninth-seeded Crusaders (45-19) pounded six Spartan pitchers for 17 hits, with every player in the batting order getting at least one hit.

Carey will await the results of remaining games that will determine the other semifinalists. The World Series committee then will determine the matchups for the two games.

Catcher Tyler Graves continued to swing a hot bat at the Series, and was joined by designated hitter Larson Barkum against Missouri Baptist. The pair from Petal each had three hits, including a two-run home run, and drove in four runs.

Graves hits his third homer of the Series and eighth of the season to give Carey a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

After the Spartans (45-16) cut the lead to 2-1 with a run in the third inning, Barkum’s two-run homer sparked a three-run fourth inning that left the Crusaders ahead 5-1.

Carey put the game out of reach with six hits in the fifth inning that led to a six-run burst and an 11-1 lead.

Missouri Baptist first baseman Austin Rieman hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, but Carey relievers Dylan Spiers and Lake Robertson kept the Spartans scoreless over the last three innings, and the Crusaders added a run in the eighth inning to cap the scoring.

Cole Edgens (10-1) allowed three runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win. He walked three and struck out two.

Donnie Lovelady (7-5) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits over 3 2/3 innings to take the loss.

Center fielder Adrian Brown also had three hits and scored twice. Second baseman Tyler James had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored for Carey, while third baseman Cody Christian had two hits and two runs.

Leadoff man Aaron Collazo led the Spartans with three hits, including a double, and scored a run.

