Two injured, one dead in attempted murder-suicide

By Amanda LaBrot, Reporter
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

An attempted murder-suicide left one person dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County. 

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning at a home in the 200 block of Smith Jones Road.

Strickland said a domestic dispute between Lee Sandifer and his 47-year-old girlfriend, Christine Lewis, led to the shooting. Sandifer shot both Lewis and the couple's 10-year-old son in the head before shooting himself, according to Strickland. 

The Jefferson Davis County Coroner's Office sent Sandifer's body to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy.

Strickland said Lewis was taken to Forrest General Hospital, treated for her injuries and released. He said the 10-year-old was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center and was last listed in critical condition.

Strickland called it a "sad situation," and asked for prayers for the family that the 10-year-old boy lives. 

Strickland said the investigation is ongoing. 

