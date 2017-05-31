Rain plans in place for regional tournament - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Rain plans in place for regional tournament

By Jac Bedrossian, Reporter
Connect
Rain, rain, go away at Pete Taylor Park. Source: Jac Bedrossian. Rain, rain, go away at Pete Taylor Park. Source: Jac Bedrossian.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Rain isn't putting a damper on this weekend's baseball Regional at Pete Taylor Park. 

"We’re super confident, really excited about the team," said right field, Mason Irby. "We've had a great season."

Irby and his teammates have continued working out indoors, despite the rain this week. While they've been hitting the cages, Southern Miss' groundskeepers team has been working on the field. They've placed a huge white tarp over the field to keep it dry and circulate it with air to keep the grass from being diseased.

NCAA rules say that athletic directors can start the game, but once the game has started umpires have the power to stop it due to bad weather.

”Fortunately, we are very seasoned in working with rain delays," said Assistant Athletic Director of Communications, Jack Duggan. "We’ll make them as quickly and efficiently as we possibly can.”

Tickets are sold out, but USM will be selling single session tickets if available 2 hours before each game.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

