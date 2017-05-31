Jones county man pleads guilty to aggravated assault after hitti - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jones county man pleads guilty to aggravated assault after hitting school bus

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
Pates pleads guilty to aggravated assault. Photo credit WDAM Pates pleads guilty to aggravated assault. Photo credit WDAM
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A Jones County man has pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge after an incident involving a school bus. 

Johnathan Scott Pates plead guilty in court Wednesday for his involvement in an incident involving a school bus in 2016.

He was accused of hitting a school bus on Eastview Drive and leaving the scene. The accident injured a child who was exiting the bus.

Pates was found that day and arrested. It was later revealed that Pates was under the influence of several drugs at the time of the accident.

Pates was sentenced to 20 years in prison with five to serve. He was also sentenced to five years post release supervision. Pates was ordered to attend the Jones county drug court program.

If Pates violates the terms of his post release supervision, he could be ordered to serve the remaining 15 years of his sentence.  

Pates is the first person to be charged and convicted under Nathan’s law in Jones County.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

