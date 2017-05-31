Hub City hotels, restaurants to see boost in business during NCAA Tourney

Hattiesburg hotels and restaurants are planning for more business as the city prepares to host the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament at the University of Southern Mississippi this weekend.



The event, from June 2-4, will be held at Pete Taylor Park and will feature teams from USM, Mississippi State, South Alabama and the University of Illinois-Chicago.



VisitHattiesburg estimates that nearly 2,000 people, including players, coaches and spectators, will directly spend about $1.7 million in Hattiesburg over the weekend. The organization projects a $2.3 million overall impact on the Hub City economy.



Managers at some Hattiesburg hotels say they've been getting inquiries about room availability.



The city has about 3,500 hotel rooms.



And restaurants like Glory Bound Gyro on Highway 49 are considering extending hours to accommodate extra patrons.



Meanwhile, the timing of this weekend's tournament couldn't be better for fans of the team from the University of Illinois-Chicago.



On Friday, American Airlines will begin offering a daily flight to and from Chicago at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.



Airport administrators said they don't yet know how many fans of that team will take advantage of the new service.

