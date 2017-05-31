LIST: Hattiesburg municipal election voting precincts - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

LIST: Hattiesburg municipal election voting precincts

By Amanda LaBrot, Reporter
Connect
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg city officials are hoping to prevent polling place confusion voters had during municipal primary elections from happening again on June 6.

Hattiesburg City Clerk Kermas Eaton said notices were mailed to voters earlier this month with their precinct name an address to hopefully clear up any confusion ahead of the general election in June.

Here is a list and map of precinct names and address for each ward that will be used on June 6. Deputy Municipal Clerk Cecilia Jones said voters must go to the assigned precinct listed on their mailed voter ID card or based on their home address.

  • Ward 1
    • Highland Park Precinct
      • Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3203 West 7th Street
    • North Heights Precinct
      • National Guard Armory, 6450 Highway 49
    • USM Golf Course
      • Hattiesburg Moose Lodge, 308 West Hills Drive
  • Ward 2
    • Hattiesburg Intermodal Facility Precinct 
      • Train Depot, 308 Newman Street
    • Grace Christian School Precinct
      • Grace Christian Elementary School, 2207 West 7th Street
    • East 6th Street USO Club Precinct
      • African American Military History Museum, 300 East 6th Street
  • Ward 3
    • Wesley Manor Precinct
      • Wesley Manor Retirement Center, 246 Westover Drive
    • Thames School Precinct
      • Thames Elementary School, 2900 Jamestown Road
  • Ward 4
    • Blair High School Precinct
      • Sigler Community Center, 315 Conti Street 
    • Camp School Precinct
      • Hattiesburg Public School District Administrative Building, 301 Mamie Street
    • Kamper Park Pecinct
      • Kamper Park Zoo/Kamper Park Educational Building, 107 South 17th Avenue
  • Ward 5
    • Dixie Pine Central Precinct
      • Palmer's Crossing Community Center, 225 Tatum Road
    • Rowan School
      • Rowan Elementary School, 500 Martin Luther King Drive
    • Timberton Precinct
      • Pine Belt Family YMCA, 3719 U.S. Highway 11 South

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Jones County Fire, Laurel Fire conducting controlled burn near fairgrounds

    Jones County Fire, Laurel Fire conducting controlled burn near fairgrounds

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 3:59 PM EDT2017-05-31 19:59:01 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM

    If residents see flames or smoke near the Laurel fairgrounds, Jones County fire officials say there is no reason to be alarmed.  

    More >>

    If residents see flames or smoke near the Laurel fairgrounds, Jones County fire officials say there is no reason to be alarmed.  

    More >>

  • Carey moves in to semifinals of NAIA World Series

    Carey moves in to semifinals of NAIA World Series

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-05-31 19:47:42 GMT

    The William Carey University Crusaders used a six-run fifth inning to run away to a 12-3 victory over Missouri Baptist University and reach the semifinals of the 2017 Avista-National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics World Series. The ninth-seeded Crusaders (45-19) pounded six Spartan pitchers for 17 hits, with every player in the batting order getting at least one hit.

    More >>

    The William Carey University Crusaders used a six-run fifth inning to run away to a 12-3 victory over Missouri Baptist University and reach the semifinals of the 2017 Avista-National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics World Series. The ninth-seeded Crusaders (45-19) pounded six Spartan pitchers for 17 hits, with every player in the batting order getting at least one hit.

    More >>

  • Hub City hotels, restaurants to see boost in business during NCAA Tourney

    Hub City hotels, restaurants to see boost in business during NCAA Tourney

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-05-31 19:27:18 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM

    Hattiesburg hotels and restaurants are planning for more business as the city prepares to host the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament at the University of Southern Mississippi this weekend. The event,

    More >>

    Hattiesburg hotels and restaurants are planning for more business as the city prepares to host the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament at the University of Southern Mississippi this weekend. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly