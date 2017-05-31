LIST: Hattiesburg municipal election voting precincts

Hattiesburg city officials are hoping to prevent polling place confusion voters had during municipal primary elections from happening again on June 6.

Hattiesburg City Clerk Kermas Eaton said notices were mailed to voters earlier this month with their precinct name an address to hopefully clear up any confusion ahead of the general election in June.

Here is a list and map of precinct names and address for each ward that will be used on June 6. Deputy Municipal Clerk Cecilia Jones said voters must go to the assigned precinct listed on their mailed voter ID card or based on their home address.

Ward 1 Highland Park Precinct Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3203 West 7th Street North Heights Precinct National Guard Armory, 6450 Highway 49 USM Golf Course Hattiesburg Moose Lodge, 308 West Hills Drive

Ward 2 Hattiesburg Intermodal Facility Precinct Train Depot, 308 Newman Street Grace Christian School Precinct Grace Christian Elementary School, 2207 West 7th Street East 6th Street USO Club Precinct African American Military History Museum, 300 East 6th Street

Ward 3 Wesley Manor Precinct Wesley Manor Retirement Center, 246 Westover Drive Thames School Precinct Thames Elementary School, 2900 Jamestown Road

Ward 4 Blair High School Precinct Sigler Community Center, 315 Conti Street Camp School Precinct Hattiesburg Public School District Administrative Building, 301 Mamie Street Kamper Park Pecinct Kamper Park Zoo/Kamper Park Educational Building, 107 South 17th Avenue

Ward 5 Dixie Pine Central Precinct Palmer's Crossing Community Center, 225 Tatum Road Rowan School Rowan Elementary School, 500 Martin Luther King Drive Timberton Precinct Pine Belt Family YMCA, 3719 U.S. Highway 11 South



Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.