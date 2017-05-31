Southern Miss announces Hattiesburg Regional sold out

Less than 48 hours after learning Sunday night that it would serve as a host site for NCAA baseball postseason play, the University of Southern Mississippi announced that the Hattiesburg Regional had sold out.

A limited number of general admission ticket books available only to Southern Miss students were snapped up Wednesday morning.

The possibility remains that some single-session tickets may be released to the general public two hours prior to each game’s starting time. The public can check with the Taylor Park Box Office regarding potential availability.

The four-team, double-elimination regional begins Friday, with top-seeded Southern Miss (48-14) playing fourth-seeded University of Chicago-Illinois (39-15) at 1 p.m.

Second-seeded Mississippi State University (36-24) will take on third-seeded University of South Alabama (39-19) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Two games are scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday, with a seventh game set aside for Monday, if necessary.

All games will be carried on ESPN3.

