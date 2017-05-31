Deputy injured in chase identified, was struck by another deputy

New details are emerging after a high-speed chase led to a Marion County deputy getting injured.

Alicia Holifield, 33, of Summit, was arrested and has been charged with felony fleeing, according to Brent Barfield with MHP Troop J. Other charges could be pending at a later date.

According to Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall, deputies took over the chase of a stolen vehicle from Hattiesburg through the city limits of Columbia before ending at the crest of Overhead Bridge.

"Overhead Bridge is a highly constructed bridge in the Foxworth community that you can't see the other side of until you crest the bridge," Hall said.

According to the sheriff, another deputy involved in the chase came over the top of the bridge and did not see that the other units were stopped.

The deputy went through the center of two vehicles that were parked in an attempt to avoid a crash, according to Hall.

"It was a blind spot, when he made that crest there they were at a complete stop," Hall said. "All the other deputies who were stopped were exiting their vehicles. That's when Deputy Porier was struck by our department vehicle."

Deputy Lance Porier was airlifted from the scene and take to Forrest General for treatment.

The Marion County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook that Porier had surgery on one of his legs, and has a fracture in the other leg. That leg is expected to heal without surgery.

MHP crash team is still investigating the accident. No other charges have been filed at this time.

Holifield is expected to be in court Wednesday.

