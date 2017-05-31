Forecast: More rain is in the forecast. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: More rain is in the forecast.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

It appears as if our wet weather pattern is going to be with us at least through Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected each day with highs in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

Hopefully by Tuesday of next week maybe we will have some drier air move in.

Stay tuned!

