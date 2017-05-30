Jones County Fire, Laurel Fire conducting controlled burn near f - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jones County Fire, Laurel Fire conducting controlled burn near fairgrounds

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

If residents see flames or smoke near the Laurel fairgrounds, Jones County fire officials say there is no reason to be alarmed. 

Several Jones County volunteer fire departments along with the Laurel Fire Department are conducting a controlled burn. 

Several units are on scene, and there is no cause for concern. 

More information regarding the burn will be released later Tuesday night. 

