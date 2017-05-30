VisitHattiesburg launches new website

Marlo Dorsey, director of marketing and communications for VisitHattiesburg, checks out the organization's new website Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.

There's a new place online for folks who want to know where to go and what to do while they're in the Hub City.

VisitHattiesburg has launched a brand new website, which the organization says is more comprehensive and more user-friendly. Also on the site is a new, two-minute promotional video.

"We're in a growing market and with that said, we need to make sure that we're meeting the demands of today's traveler," said Marlo Dorsey, director of marketing and communications for VisitHattiesburg and the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. "Whether that's for corporate reasons or for leisure, we want to be able to provide all the latest tools and resources that traveler may need, all in one simple place."

VisitHattiesburg has been working on the website for several months.

You can check it out at www.visithburg.org.

